Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Drops game-high 30 in loss

Leonard scored a game-high 30 points (12-23 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding nine assists, four rebounds, two blocks and a steal in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 110-103 loss to the 76ers.

It's the 10th time in his last 13 games Leonard has hit for 30 points or more, but he didn't get a lot of help this time around -- Landry Shamet was the only other Clipper to score more than 13. Over that 13-game stretch, Kawhi is averaging 31.2 points, 7.1 boards, 5.8 assists, 3.0 threes, 1.8 steals and 1.0 blocks.