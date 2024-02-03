Leonard had 33 points (12-17 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one block across 32 minutes during Friday's 136-125 win over the Pistons.

The veteran forward led all scorers on the night as he reached 30 points for the third straight game. Leonard has stayed mostly healthy this season, missing only four games in late December due to a hip bruise, and it's shown in his efficiency -- over 16 games since returning from that injury, he's averaging 23.8 points, 6.8 boards, 4.0 assists, 2.3 threes, 1.9 steals and 1.3 blocks while shooting 54.6 percent from the floor and 49.3 percent from beyond the arc.