Leonard totaled 41 points (14-21 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 9-10 FT), six rebounds, four assists and two steals in 41 minutes during Tuesday's 127-121 loss to the Mavericks.

Leonard did everything he could to get the Clippers over the line but received very little support from his teammates. In fact, he and Paul George combined for 69 of the Clippers' 121 points. While there is certainly time for the team to turn things around, a loss in Game 3 on Friday could start the alarm bells ringing. It is obviously speculation at this point but another early exit could see management look to make some changes during the offseason. As for Leonard, he is going to need the role players to step up against a Mavericks team that is full of confidence.