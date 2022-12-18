Leonard closed Saturday's 102-93 victory over Washington with 31 points (12-26 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-8 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, one block and three steals in 32 minutes.

Leonard continues to look more and more like himself, turning in his best performance of the season Saturday. Not only did he go off for a season-high 31 points, but he also added nine boards and four combined defensive stats. After a frustrating start to the season, managers have to be thrilled with his recent play, not only the production but also the playing time. The Clippers now have three days off before hosting the Hornets in what could be a favorable matchup.