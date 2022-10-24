Leonard closed Sunday's 112-95 loss to Phoenix with 11 points (2-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 7-7 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two steals across 21 minutes.

Leonard continues flashing his ability while operating in a very restricted role. Multiple lockdown possessions on defense, as well as his willingness to seek contact offensively both mark good signs for the 31-year-old as he re-acclimates.