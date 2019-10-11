Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Effective in preseason debut
Leonard (rest) posted seven points (3-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt), six assists, one rebound and one steal across 11 minutes during the Clippers' 111-91 preseason loss to the Nuggets on Thursday.
Leonard made his long-awaited debut in a Clippers uniform after initially being ruled out for rest purposes, although he played a first-unit-low amount of minutes. Coach Doc Rivers will be judicious with Leonard's usage during preseason for obvious reasons, but the perennial All-Star should see an uptick in minutes over remaining exhibitions.
