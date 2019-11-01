Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Effective in revenge game
Leonard produced 38 points (15-32 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 12 rebounds, four steals and an assist across 34 minutes in Thursday's 103-97 win over the Spurs.
Although Leonard's shot was ice-cold to begin the game, he really started turning it on in the second half. With an even stronger supporting cast in LA, Leonard is as good of a facilitator as he is a playmaker. He now has two double-doubles on the year, and they're a sign of his versatility -one came with assists, and tonight's came with rebounds.
