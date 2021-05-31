Leonard tallied 29 points (11-15 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks in 35 minutes during Sunday's 106-81 win over the Mavericks.

The 29-year-old continued his stellar across-the-board production Sunday and is now averaging 33.0 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 2.5 three-pointers, 2.3 steals and 1.0 blocks on 62.7 percent field-goal shooting across four playoff games. The Clippers have now won two straight games after falling behind 0-2 thanks in large part due to Leonard's spectacular play. The 10-year veteran will look to keep the momentum going in Game 5 on Wednesday.