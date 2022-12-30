Leonard accumulated 26 points (11-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and one block in 37 minutes during Thursday's 116-110 loss to the Celtics.

Aside from ending just two rebounds shy from a double-double, Leonard was extremely efficient since he missed just five of his 16 attempts from the field. Leonard has missed quite a few games this season due to injury and injury management, but he seems to be rounding into form of late. He has scored at least 25 points in four of his last seven contests.