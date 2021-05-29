Leonard posted 36 points (13-17 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 7-7 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal across 42 minutes in Friday's win over the Mavericks.

The fact that Leonard delivered an excellent performance shouldn't surprise anyone, as he has scored at least 26 points in each of the three games of the current series, but he was extremely efficient in this one -- he only missed four of his shots throughout the contest. Through three playoff games, Leonard is averaging 34.3 points while shooting 60 percent from the field.