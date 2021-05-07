Leonard compiled 15 points (4-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and a blocked shot across 30 minutes in Thursday's 118-94 win over the Lakers.

Leonard's numbers were lower due to sitting most of the fourth quarter in the blowout of the Lakers. Although his output was tempered, Thursday's win was an example of what the Clippers can do when firing on all cylinders. To be fresh for the playoffs, we will likely continue to see reduced minutes from the All-Star as the regular season winds down.