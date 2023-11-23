Leonard had 26 points (10-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, four assists and two steals over 36 minutes during Wednesday's 109-102 victory over the Spurs.

Since the James Harden acquisition, Leonard has averaged 20.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.0 steals in 34.1 minutes per game. While those are strong numbers, Leonard has seen a slight drop in production compared to previous years. As the superstars gel, Leonard's numbers should increase, but it's likely Leonard, Paul George and Russell Westbrook will all have to sacrifice some fantasy value in order for the Clippers to be successful.