Leonard (lower leg) recorded 29 points (10-24 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 9-10 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one block across 38 minutes Friday in a 116-112 home win against the Jazz.

Leonard's return from a lower-leg injury saw him serve as the Clippers' primary scorer against Utah. He was not limited despite previous reports, playing 38 minutes en route to 29 points. With Leonard's leg injury now seemingly a minor issue, the Clippers will hope he can lead them to another victory Sunday against the Nets.