The Clippers assigned Leonard (knee) to the G League's San Diego Clippers on Saturday.
Leonard will likely head to San Diego to take part in practice Saturday as he gears up for his season debut. The star forward hasn't seen the floor this season due to right knee injury management, but he's reportedly targeting next Saturday's matchup with the Hawks for his debut, per Law Murray of The Athletic.
