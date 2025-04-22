Leonard notched 39 points (15-19 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals in 39 minutes during Monday's 105-102 win over the Nuggets in Game 2 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Leonard was nothing short of spectacular, helping the Clippers to a vital win in Game 2 against the Nuggets. It was a vintage performance by Leonard, scoring efficiently, while also adding key defensive contributions. Both teams will now head to Los Angeles for Game 3, where the Clippers will have an opportunity to take control of the series.