Leonard logged 15 points (6-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, two blocks and three steals across 35 minutes during Sunday's 106-103 loss to the Lakers.

Solid play from Leonard is key to the Clippers' offensive success, but he was out of sync during Sunday's loss, converting only 35.2 percent of hid shots. The Lakers' defense deserves some credit for the lower total, as they came into the game with energy and aggressiveness and limited Leonard's opportunities.