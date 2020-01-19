Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Erupts for 39 in barn burner

Leonard scored a game-high 39 points (15-28 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 8-10 FT) while adding six rebounds, six assists, five steals and a block in 34 minutes during Saturday's 133-130 win over the Pelicans.

Despite the huge final score, the game didn't even go to overtime -- both teams scored at least 30 points in each of the first three quarters, with New Orleans only falling off the pace in the fourth. Leonard has popped for at least 30 points himself in five straight games, and his usage figures to remain sky high as long as Paul George (hamstring) is sidelined.