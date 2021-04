Leonard scored 31 points (11-20 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 6-7 FT) while adding eight assists, five rebounds and a steal in 33 minutes during Friday's win over the Rockets.

The 29-year-old appears to be gearing up for the stretch run. Since missing a game in late March with some foot soreness, Leonard has averaged 26.1 points, 7.8 boards, 6.1 assists, 1.8 threes and 1.4 steals over his last eight contests.