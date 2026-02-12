Leonard ended with 27 points (9-20 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists and four steals in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 105-102 victory over Houston.

With James Harden out of the picture and Darius Garland (toe) sidelined, Leonard is absorbing plenty of usage. Leonard has averaged 27.2 points, 7.1 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.8 steals in 30.5 minutes per contest in his last 10 games. Fantasy managers are hoping the 26-28 Clippers hang around in the playoff hunt, as it could impact the star forward's availability down the stretch.