Leonard finished with 33 points (12-24 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 8-9 FT), five rebounds, five assists, four steals and two blocks in 39 minutes during Tuesday's 124-120 loss to the Nets.

Leonard put on a strong two-way display Tuesday, though he couldn't get enough help from his teammates to secure the victory. The performance marked Leonard's sixth contest of the season with at least 30 points, and it was also Leonard's 12th game, regular season or playoffs, with at least four steals and two blocks.