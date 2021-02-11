Leonard posted 36 points (13-25 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 5-7 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, two steals and a block across 37 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Timberwolves.

Leonard has scored 20 or more points in 10 straight games, and he has surpassed the 30-point mark five times during that stretch. This was Leonard's best scoring output of the season, and he's expected to experience a slight uptick in both his stats and his usage rate as long as Paul George (toe) is out.