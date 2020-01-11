Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Excels against Warriors

Leonard had 36 points (14-25 FG, 2-7 3PT, 6-8 FT), nine rebounds, five assists, three steals and one block in 38 minutes during Friday's 109-100 over the Warriors.

Leonard came just one rebound shy of a double-double, but he also posted his third-best scoring output of the season as the Warriors didn't find a way to stop him all night long. Leonard has scored 20 or more points in 10 of his last 12 outings, and he continues to be the team's biggest scoring threat and most productive fantasy asset even if he takes a night off from time to time.