Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Exits early Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Leonard will not return to Friday's game against the Lakers due to left ankle soreness, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.
Prior to exiting Friday's contest, Leonard put together another strong performance, totaling 31 points (11-19 FG, 4-6 3pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds and five assists in 31 minutes. His status will be worth monitoring closely ahead of the Clippers' next game Sunday against the Magic.
