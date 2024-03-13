Leonard won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Timberwolves due to back spasms, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports. He'll finish the contest with six points (2-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and two assists in 12 minutes.

Leonard played the entire first quarter before heading to the locker room at the beginning of the second quarter due to the injury. While fantasy managers should look out for updates on Leonard's status following Tuesday's contest, his next chance to play will come Thursday in Chicago.