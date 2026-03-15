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Leonard exited to the locker room in the fourth quarter of Saturday's game against the Kings due to an apparent left ankle injury, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.

Leonard twisted his left ankle and limped to the locker room with 9:27 remaining in the final quarter. If the star forward is unable to return, Bennedict Mathurin will likely see increased burn the rest of the way.

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