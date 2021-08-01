Leonard (knee) is expected to decline his $36 million player option for the 2021-22 season, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.

This is not exactly breaking news, as Leonard was widely expected to decline the option in order to pursue a longer-term contract. As of now, the Clippers are the heavy favorites to retain the two-time Finals MVP, but it's possible Leonard could explore other avenues as an unrestricted free agent. Regardless of where he ultimately ends up, Leonard is likely to miss a large swath of the 2021-22 season after undergoing surgery in July to repair a partially torn ACL in his right knee.