Leonard (knee) is expected to miss Wednesday's Game 5 against the Jazz, and his status for the remainder of the Western Conference Semifinals series is in doubt, Brian Windhorst of ESPN reports.

Leonard appeared to tweak his right knee during the fourth quarter of Game 4, and he remained on the bench down the stretch as the Clippers closed out a comfortable victory. After the game, Leonard dismissed questions about the knee, telling reporters that he sat out the final minutes of the game for precautionary reasons. It turns out the injury is more severe than Leonard, or the Clippers, initially let on, and the All-NBA First Team forward is now on track to miss multiple games with the series tied 2-2. It goes without saying that beating Utah twice in three games without Leonard will be an uphill battle for fourth-seed Los Angeles.