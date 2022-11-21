Leonard (knee) is not listed on the Clippers' injury report for Monday's game versus Utah, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints reports.

Leonard appears set to do the unthinkable and play in three consecutive games for the first time this season. After missing nearly a month with complications related to his surgically repaired knee, the superstar wing made his return Thursday against Detroit and also played in Saturday's win over the Spurs. Leonard saw limited action and looked fairly rusty in both games, but at this point fantasy managers are just glad he's back with the team following a string of 12 straight absences from Oct. 25 through Nov. 15. The upcoming schedule should set up well for Leonard, as the Clippers play four games in the week ahead but have no back-to-backs.