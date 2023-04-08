Coach Tyronn Lue said that no Clippers players are expected to rest Sunday against the Suns, meaning Leonard will end up playing both ends of the Saturday-Sunday back-to-back, Joey Linn of SI.com reports. During Saturday's win over the Trail Blazers, Leonard delivered 27 points (7-17 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 10-10 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and one block in 29 minutes.

The Clippers have their sights set on grabbing the highest seed possible, even if that means facing the Suns in Round 1. Assuming Leonard plays Sunday, it will be his first appearance in both ends of a back-to-back since April 2021.