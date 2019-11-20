Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Expected to play Wednesday
Leonard (knee) is expected to play Wednesday against the Celtics, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.
Leonard has missed the past three games due to left knee soreness, but after testing things out in shootaround, he's feeling good enough to make a return. It will mark the first game both he and Paul George share the court as members of the Clippers.
