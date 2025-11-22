Leonard (ankle) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Hornets, but he's expected to return Sunday against the Cavaliers, NBA reporter Chris Haynes reports.

Leonard hasn't played since Nov. 3 due to a sprained right foot and ankle, but he returned to practice this week and appears to have responded well to the increased work. The veteran superstar will almost certainly be limited and have his minutes monitored closely, but this is huge news for a Clippers squad that has struggled mightily to start the campaign. In six games this season, Leonard has averaged 24.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.5 steals in 33.5 minutes.