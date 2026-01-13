Leonard chipped in 35 points (11-19 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 8-9 FT), five rebounds and three assists across 31 minutes during Monday's 117-109 win over Charlotte.

Leonard has been dealing with an ankle issue, and the Clippers remained true to their word and limited his court time to 31 minutes. Despite the usage dip, Leonard produced his highest scoring total since his 45-point tour-de-force against Utah on New Year's Day. The Clippers are free from back-to-back games for the remainder of the week, so barring any re-aggravation of the ankle, Leonard should be good to go Wednesday against the Wizards.