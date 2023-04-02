Leonard totaled 40 points (15-28 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 6-6 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and one block across 41 minutes during Saturday's 122-114 loss to the Pelicans.

Leonard played in the second game of a back-to-back set for the first time all season, and judging by his production, he wasn't affected from a fatigue standpoint. After an injury-laden start to the season, Leonard has likely been a key piece for a lot of championship fantasy squads, putting up top-five value in nine-category leagues over the past two months. Saturday's loss leaves the Clippers just a half game ahead of the Pelicans for a chance to avoid a spot in the Western Conference Play-In Tournament, so Leonard looks like a good bet to play in all three of L.A.'s games during the upcoming week.