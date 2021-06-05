Leonard registered 45 points (18-25 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, three assists and two steals across 42 minutes in Friday's win over the Mavericks.

Leonard came up huge when the Clippers needed him the most and took over the game in the fourth en route to finishing with a game-high 45 points. He's scored 35-plus points three times in the series and has surpassed the 40-point plateau twice already.