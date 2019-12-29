Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Fails to generate much production
Leonard had 19 points (6-24 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six assists, four rebounds and two steals over 36 points in Saturday's 120-107 loss to the Jazz.
Leonard's run of seven straight games of 20 or more points came to an end Saturday as he shot 25.0 percent from the field, but it's encouraging that he was still able to come close to 20 points despite his lackluster shooting rate. The Clippers struggled offensively Saturday, but Leonard remains a premium fantasy option, even when he goes cold like he did against Utah.
