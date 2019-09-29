Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Feeling healthy entering season

Leonard said Sunday that while he doesn't have a firm load management plan, he's feeling "way better than I was at the start of last season," Mark Medina of USA Today reports.

Both Leonard and the Clippers have made it clear that they don't have an official plan in place to manage Leonard's workload, but the hope -- at least for fantasy owners -- is that the superstar will have a less-restrictive schedule in 2019-20. Leonard was limited to 60 games in the regular season for Toronto, though at this time last year, he was coming off of a mysterious quad injury that kept him out for all but nine games in 2017-18. In all likelihood, Leonard will get a handful of nights off throughout the year, but the general feeling is that he won't be rested for 20-plus games again.