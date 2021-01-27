Head coach Doc Rivers said Tuesday that Leonard (COVID-19 health and safety protocols) is "feeling well," but he was unwilling to speculate when the forward might be able to rejoin the Clippers, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

The Clippers began a six-game road trip Tuesday in Atlanta without Leonard or Paul George, who also stayed back in Los Angeles due to the NBA's protocol. At this stage, neither Leonard nor George is known to have tested positive for the virus, leaving the possibility open that either or both players could join the Clippers at some point during the trip. Neither appears likely to return to action Thursday in Miami, however, so look for the likes of Serge Ibaka, Lou Williams, Reggie Jackson and Luke Kennard to benefit from spikes in usage, as they did in Tuesday's loss to the Hawks.