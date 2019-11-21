Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Fills it up in overtime victory

Leonard ended with 17 points (7-20 FG, 3-10 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 107-104 victory over the Celtics.

Leonard returned to action after missing three games due to a knee concern, putting up numbers across the board in the victory. It was not the best night on the offensive end for Leonard but an element of rust was to be expected. This was the first time both he and Paul George shared the court and all things considered, it was a successful showing. The Clippers will get a night off before hosting James Harden and the Rockets on Friday. There has been nothing said in regards to Leonard's availability for the one, although we need to keep an eye on the injury report leading up to tip-off.