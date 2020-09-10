Leonard posted 30 points (10-22 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 8-8 FT), 11 rebounds, nine assists, four steals and two blocks in 39 minutes during Wednesday's Game 4 win over the Nuggets.

Leonard stuffing the stat sheet is nothing new, and he has recorded double-doubles with at least seven assists in four of his last five games. The star forward is playing at an extremely high level during the current postseason run but has stepped it up a notch since the Western Conference Semifinals started -- he is averaging 23.8 points, 9.3 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.5 blocks per game in four games against the Nuggets.