Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Fills stat sheet in win

Leonard had 36 points (12-29 FG, 1-9 3PT, 11-12 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and three steals in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 110-107 win at Dallas.

Leonard played a key role for the Clippers in this win -- aside from being the top scorer, he also grabbed a key rebound and nailed two clutch free throws to seal the win during the final seconds. Leonard should be bound to get some rest sooner than later since this is the first time he has played six straight contests without resting, but he has looked extremely productive with averages of 36.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game during that six-game span.