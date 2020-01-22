Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Fills stat sheet in win
Leonard had 36 points (12-29 FG, 1-9 3PT, 11-12 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and three steals in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 110-107 win at Dallas.
Leonard played a key role for the Clippers in this win -- aside from being the top scorer, he also grabbed a key rebound and nailed two clutch free throws to seal the win during the final seconds. Leonard should be bound to get some rest sooner than later since this is the first time he has played six straight contests without resting, but he has looked extremely productive with averages of 36.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game during that six-game span.
More News
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Erupts for 39 in barn burner•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Leads all scorers Thursday•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Reaches new season high in scoring•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Excels against Warriors•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Not playing Sunday•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Coach non-committal on Sunday status•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...