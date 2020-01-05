Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Fills stat sheet
Leonard had 24 points (8-24 FG, 2-7 3PT, 6-6 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and two steals in 35 minutes during Saturday's 140-114 loss against the Grizzlies.
Leonard struggled from the field but that has been a disgusting trend of late, as the star forward is making just 35.2 percent from the field over his last four contests. Despite his lack of accuracy of late, Leonard remains the Clippers' main scoring asset and he will remain on that role Sunday against the Knicks.
