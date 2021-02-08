Leonard recorded 20 points (9-21 FG, 0-2 3PT, 2-4 FT), 10 rebounds and two assists in 35 minutes during the 113-110 loss to Sacramento on Sunday.

Leonard was the leading force with fellow teammate Paul George out in the loss Sunday. However, what he did produce was not enough to stop the surging Kings. Leonard is one of the key men for the Clippers and is always a great streaming option, covering multiple categories.