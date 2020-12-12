Leonard scored three points (1-3 FG, 1-2 FT), grabbed seven rebounds, dished out two assists and recorded two steals across 14 minutes during Friday's 87-81 loss against the Lakers.

Leonard only recorded three points, but he attempted just three shots in 14 minutes. While the star forward crowded the stat sheet, fantasy managers shouldn't read too much into his stat line -- particularly his poor scoring output -- since the Clippers ended up using 18 players in their preseason opener. One thing is certain, though -- George's role as one of the Clippers' top scoring threats and as an excellent two-way player won't change once the regular season starts.