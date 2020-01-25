Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: First career triple-double

Leonard accumulated 33 points (9-22 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 11-11 FT), 10 rebounds, 10 assists, two steals and one block in 39 minutes during Friday's 122-117 win over the Heat.

Leonard matched his career high in assists while turning in his first career triple-double. He took his playmaking to another level during last year's title run and continues to improve on what was previously his lone weakness. Despite all the talk about Leonard's load management, he's averaging career highs in scoring, rebounding and assists while sporting his best free-throw shooting percentage, plus he's even ramping it up defensively of late.