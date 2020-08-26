Leonard poured in 32 points (12-19 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-11 FT) to go with seven rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block across 30 minutes Tuesday in the Clippers' 154-111 win over the Mavericks.

Despite some uncharacteristically poor shooting from the charity stripe, Leonard once again couldn't be slowed by the Dallas defense, rolling to his fourth consecutive 30-point effort. While Leonard has had to do a lot of the heavy lifting on offense throughout the series, he finally received some support from co-star Paul George, who awoke from a shooting slump to go off for a game-high 35 points in 25 minutes. On the heels of their 43-point victory, the Clippers can clinch the series with a victory Thursday in Game 6.