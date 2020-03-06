Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Full line in win over Rockets
Leonard posted 25 points (8-15 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 5-9 FT), six rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block in 28 minutes during Thursday's 120-105 win at Houston.
Leonard scored 25 points for the second straight games, and he's now reached that mark in three straight games. In fact, Leonard has topped the 20-point plateau in eight of his last nine games and, considering he also provides value in other areas of the game aside from scoring, he remains an excellent fantasy contributor across the board.
