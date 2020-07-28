Leonard scored 17 points (6-22 FG, 3-13 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding three rebounds and two assists in 30 minutes off the bench during Monday's scrimmage against the Kings.

His shot still looked a little rusty, but Leonard saw close to his usual workload and appears to be just about ready for the season to resume. The 29-year-old never seems to stop refining his skills -- he was averaging a career-high 5.0 assists a game in his first campaign with the Clippers prior to the shutdown -- so don't be surprised if Leonard has a new trick or two up his sleeve coming out of the break.