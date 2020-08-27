Thursday's scheduled game between the Clippers and Mavericks has been postponed, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
The NBA's players have decided to resume the playoffs, but all three of Thursday's scheduled games have been postponed. Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that games could resume as early as Friday.
