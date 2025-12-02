Leonard tallied 36 points (12-21 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 9-10 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and three steals over 30 minutes during the Clippers' 140-123 loss to the Heat on Monday.

The Clippers' losing streak extended to five games Monday, but Leonard was certainly not the problem as he led both teams in scoring and steals while leading the Clippers with a plus-eight point differential. Leonard has eclipsed 30 points in three straight games and in five of 11 regular-season outings. Across his five appearances since returning from a 10-game absence due to foot and ankle injuries, Leonard has averaged 28.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 2.6 threes and 1.6 steals over 28.4 minutes per game.