Share Video

Link copied!

Leonard (knee) is questionable for Tuesday's Game 2 against the Mavericks, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Leonard took part in Monday's practice, and while it was reported to be a non-contact session, it appears all went well. The team will likely re-assess the star forward in the morning and see how he fares in shootaround and pregame warmups before making a decision on his availability for Game 2.

More News